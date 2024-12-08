A 200-year-old Ottoman cannon, once housed in the Aleppo Museum, has been taken by rebels during Syria’s civil war and used in battle. A video has surfaced showing the historic artifact being fired in combat. The cannon, a significant cultural piece, was removed from the museum as the city became a warzone. Syria Crisis: Bashar al-Assad Left Country After Deciding To Leave Presidential Post, Gave Instructions To Transfer Power Peacefully, Claims Russia's Foreign Ministry.

200-Year-Old Cannon Used in Syria Civil War

A M A Z I N G 💥 -- Syrian Opposition forces used a Museum-refurbished 160-year-old Ottoman cannon to successfully strike an #Assad outpost with an actual cannonball! 🟩🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/RvrckxoXnz — Turkish Century (@TurkishCentury) December 8, 2024

