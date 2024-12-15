Syria's Damascus International Airport is set to resume flight operations on December 18, following its closure due to escalating conflict. The airport had shut down on December 14 after rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, advanced toward the capital, prompting a withdrawal by the Syrian military and security personnel. As per reports, after ousted President Bashar al-Assad fled the country, the airport issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, confirming the suspension of flights until December 18. Syria News Update: Militants Lift Curfew in Damascus, Urge Residents To Return to Work.

Damascus Airport To Resume Flight Operations on December 18

BREAKING: Flight activity set to resume at Damascus airport next Wednesday — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 14, 2024

