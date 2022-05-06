Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased about the series to Deadline at the PGA Awards back in March and finally the first trailer of the film has been released by the makers. The trailer is gripping with a promise of a strong plotline. The synopsis of the film reads, "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help." 'Cobra Kai' Creators Reveal Season 5 Will Have 'a Lot of Insanity'.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

