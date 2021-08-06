Clint Eastwood, 91 is back! The veteran star is spectacular in the trailer for his upcoming movie Cry Macho. This one sees him as Mike Milo, an ex-rodeo star who is on a mission to save a young boy and his rooster. The film will be out in theaters and will stream on HBO Max on September 17.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)