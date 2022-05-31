Recently in an interview, David Cronenberg revealed how he has an idea for a film starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. The director talked about how through Pattinson he was introduced through Stewart, and would really like to develop a movie starring them. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart has previously dated back during the shooting of Twilight, so if the idea does come along, it's development would be pretty interesting to see. Cannes 2022: David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart Gets a 7-Minute Standing Ovation.

David Cronenberg has an "idea" for a film starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. "It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. I can definitely think of a movie with them together."

