There have been rumours of how much each cast member will be paid for season 5 of Stranger Things. And if reports are to be believed David Harbour and Winona Ryder will be paid $9.5 million. Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink will each get $7M as well. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok.

Stranger Things 5 Cast Update

David Harbour and Winona Ryder will reportedly both get paid $9.5M for #StrangerThings5 (via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/BzEiA74RLd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)