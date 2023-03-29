Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has reportedly joined the cast of Deadpool 3. The upcoming Marvel film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is helmed by Shawn Levy. The makers rae yet to make an official announcement on Matthew’s role in the film. Deadpool 3: Owen Wilson's Mobius to Return in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film - Reports.

Matthew Macfadyen In Deadpool 3

