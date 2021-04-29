The official synopsis of the show reads, "He's smart, he's good looking, and he's got a great sense of humour. He's Dexter Morgan, everyone's favourite serial killer. As a Miami forensics expert, he spends his days solving crimes, and nights committing them.

But Dexter lives by a strict code of honour that is both his saving grace and lifelong burden. Torn between his deadly compulsion and his desire for true happiness, Dexter is a man in profound conflict with the world and himself."

Check Out The Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)