Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that the entertainment giant would be undergoing major restructuring. As a part of its revamp, it would include 7,000 job cuts in order to save $5.5 billion in costs. The CEO even stated that Disney will be reorganised into three divisions in order to improve profit margins. Meta Layoffs: Tech Firm Asks Top Brass To Become Individual Contributors or Leave as Mark Zuckerberg Aims for Greater Efficiency, Says Report.

Disney Layoffs

Disney is laying off 7,000 employees. pic.twitter.com/5yXv1iyQVo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

The Reason

Disney will reduce its workforce by 7,000 employees in a bid to cut costs, CEO Bob Iger said. The layoffs are part of Disney’s efforts to achieve about $5.5 billion in cost savings. https://t.co/Fj8bWt2Kx3 pic.twitter.com/WpojK0U66v — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)