After Saudi Arabia, Marvel Studios' much-anticipated movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Eygpt due to the presence of a gay character. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars Cumberbatch as the titular character and also features new hero America Chavez, played by actor Xochitl Gomez. Her character in the film is reportedly gay. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Did You Know Daniel Day-Lewis and Christian Bale Were Considered for the Lead Role Before Nicholas Cage?

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

#MultiverseOfMadness has been banned in Egypt — likely due to the inclusion of LGBTQ character #AmericaChavez (via @IMAXegypt) pic.twitter.com/t5H7WsCDgt — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 23, 2022

