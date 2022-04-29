Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just had a brand new TV spot drop, and it showcases a whole lot. It finally gives us confirmation that we will see Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel variant and features a new look at Captain Carter as well. The clips feature them battling Wanda Maximoff. Charles Xavier is featured in the clip as well, but we don't see a whole lot of him. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: First Look at Maria Rambeau As Captain Marvel Is Winning Hearts on Internet!

Check Out The TV Spot Below:

New TV spot from #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness including Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Professor X yellow chair. pic.twitter.com/t1PqovHTKj — Iquitenian Boy 🏳️‍🌈 (@iquitenian) April 28, 2022

