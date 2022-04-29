A new look at Maria Rambeau in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed. The new multiverse character looks promising and intriguing with a powerful comeback. A reports suggests, "In the cameo-filled teaser, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is arrested and brought before a council for judgment. 'Stephen Strange, the Illuminati will see you now,' announces Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), as footage shows the multiversal Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel and the returns of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart)." Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness First Clip Out! Marvel’s Magician Takes On a Giant Octopus (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Wow!

Pretty!

Captain Marvel is pretty in each and every universe. And that's a fact. Our Captain Marvel, Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch! pic.twitter.com/PDyxl6QDDU — out of context captain marvel (@contextdanvers) April 29, 2022

Interesting!

A new look at Maria Rambeau in 'DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS' has been revealed. Lashana Lynch is expected to reprise the role. pic.twitter.com/rWFeZu32Cm — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 28, 2022

That's It!

CAPTAIN MARVEL MARIA RAMBEAU. THAT’S IT. THATS THE TWEET. pic.twitter.com/O7y6Q86EZj — ✵ Izzy ✵ (@marvelxglow) April 28, 2022

Powerful!

AVISA QUE É ELA! 🗣️ Em novo spot de #MultiverseOfMadness, podemos ver claramente a nossa Capitã Marvel (Maria Rambeau) em ação! pic.twitter.com/sBB3LB0nbm — Captain Marvel BR (@CaptMarvelBR) April 28, 2022

She's There!

She’s there! Maria Rambeau Captain Marvel Variant from the new #DrStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness spot! pic.twitter.com/N5wtNVLBh9 — ✴️Captain Marvel NEWS ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) April 28, 2022

Great!

Maria Rambeau es la variante de Captain Marvel en doctor stranger in the Multiverse of madness 💫🦸🏼‍♀️#DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/F57TVZH3ku — Captain Marvel Vzla 🦸‍♀️✨ (@CaptMarvelVzla) April 28, 2022

Winning!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)