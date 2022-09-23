A deleted stunt sequence from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has found its way onto the net and it showcases Scarlet Witch putting on her best John Wick impression. Featuring hand-to-hand combat with some magical elements added on to it, the sequence provided a brutal display of action from Wanda Maximoff. It also saw her puppeteering a dead soldier. It looks like the scene was meant to be a part of Wanda's attack against Kamar-Taj. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Deleted Scene of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Shows Bruce Campbell’s ‘Pizza Poppa’ Turn Villain! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Sequence:

new (deleted) stunt sequence from #MultiverseofMadness showing Wanda puppeteering a decapitated Kamar-Taj soldier!! pic.twitter.com/8t51UWd28E — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) September 22, 2022

