One-minute footage of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is out and we see Benedict Cumberbatch in action as Doctor Strange takes on a giant mysterious Octopus with his trickery. The action-packed scenes from the film are a treat for the Marvel fans out there.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness First Clip Out!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)