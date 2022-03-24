Nicolas Cage has finally spoken about the potential Ghost Rider cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Speaking to a leading daily he said "I don't think they're casting me. I mean, I would do it. It would be fun. I'd love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don't think that's happening."

Nicolas Cage on Ghost Rider Cameo Rumours in Doctor Strange 2

"Oh, I don't think [I'll be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Ghost Rider]. I don't think they're casting me. I mean, I would do it. It would be fun. I'd love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don't think that's happening." - Nicolas Cage 🔥💀 pic.twitter.com/RSEgkdR12X — IGN (@IGN) March 23, 2022

