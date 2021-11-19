Don’t Look Up is an Adam McKay directed film that revolves two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The film will see Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep amongst other stellar actors in pivotal roles. The first reviews od the Sci-fi film are already in and from what it looks like, people are finding the film Oscar worthy.

Check Out A Few Tweets Below:

A Brilliant Political Satire

Don’t Look Up is a brilliant political satire and Adam McKay at his best. Easily the funniest film I’ve seen all year. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, & Mark Rylance are all freaking great in this. Oh, and Ariana Grande’s Just Look Up needs to be nominated. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/PTcizxYKoA — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 19, 2021

Outrageously Funny

Adam McKay’s #DontLookUp is outrageously funny w/ satire that’s absolutely on-point. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep are marvelous. Timothée Chalamet is the MVP. Nicholas Britell’s score, perfect.Editor Hank Corwin is a master at smash cuts, heightening comedy pic.twitter.com/nIUlisCAqK — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 19, 2021

Oscar On The Way

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio walking into the Oscar race. Leo superbly playing against type that is landing him that nom. Voters will lap this film up. It's Adam McKay doing what he does best, knocking satire out of the park #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/zjXbGOU3lO — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 19, 2021

Hilarious & Horrifying Satire

We’ve seen how the U.S. reacts to an impending apocalyptic disaster in other movies, but how would we REALLY react? #DontLookUp is a hilarious & horrifying satire about how painstakingly hard it is for us to actually save the day. It’s what you expect, but it’s super entertaining pic.twitter.com/MmjDztw5nX — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 19, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spectacular

#DontLookUp is a bummer of a movie...in a GOOD way. Eye-opening look into our inevitable demise unless something changes. Leonardo DiCaprio is spectacular. Ariana Grande's original song is another contender for that competitive race. Fake teeth will be very memorable for many. pic.twitter.com/L2vxffPOme — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 19, 2021

Pretty Damn Funny

Don’t Look Up has the subtlety of a sledgehammer and it’s too long. That being said, it’s pretty damn funny. DiCaprio is fantastic. Could get yet another nom. Gets a hardcore Peter Finch in Network monologue. Rylance, Hill and Streep are lots of fun too. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/BTQWuJc7WW — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 19, 2021

Adam McKay’s Best Efforts Yet

#DontLookUp’s reactions position it as one of Adam McKay’s best efforts yet! A bleakly hilarious hit, it’s being praised for its satirical script, terrific ensemble & powerhouse performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Lawrence & Meryl Streep that could become an awards contender! pic.twitter.com/i6RouVGgUr — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 19, 2021

