Tensions flared at a recent Drake concert, where the artist engaged directly in the unfolding incident. Exiting the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Drake, 36, tossed a sweat-soaked towel to a female audience member. As he moved backstage, a scuffle erupted as a male fan attempted to seize the towel from the woman, leading to her being wrestled to the ground. Multiple online videos captured the altercation, revealing Drake's intervention. The Toronto native turned back, sternly instructing the male fan to hand the towel back, ensuring the situation calmed before resuming his exit with the remark, "I'mma send someone up there." Drake Regrets Name Dropping His Exes and Mocking Older Rappers, Stresses ‘The Lyrics Are Never with Ill Intent’.
Drake calls out a male fan for trying to wrestle woman over his sweat towel:
“I’mma send someone up there” pic.twitter.com/OJR50vmOy6
— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023
