Tensions flared at a recent Drake concert, where the artist engaged directly in the unfolding incident. Exiting the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Drake, 36, tossed a sweat-soaked towel to a female audience member. As he moved backstage, a scuffle erupted as a male fan attempted to seize the towel from the woman, leading to her being wrestled to the ground. Multiple online videos captured the altercation, revealing Drake's intervention. The Toronto native turned back, sternly instructing the male fan to hand the towel back, ensuring the situation calmed before resuming his exit with the remark, "I'mma send someone up there."