Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is bringing back some seriously nostalgic vibes this holiday season with a hilarious Christmas greeting that pays homage to his iconic 90s look. In a recent Instagram post, the WWE legend and Hollywood superstar channelled his inner 'fanny pack fan' by revisiting his signature 90s ensemble - a combo of a fanny pack, turtleneck and gold chain. In the video, apart from being fashionable, he also sings a rendition of "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire". Check it out. Dwayne Johnson Dons Man United Tee and Blonde Wig As He Turns Into David Beckham This Halloween (Watch Video).

Dwayne Johnson Rocks Turtleneck Tee:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

