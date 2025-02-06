Ed Sheeran seems to be thoroughly enjoying his 2025 India tour, sharing a fun-filled photo dump from his second day. The Shape of You singer captured moments like exploring the sights in style, Taking auto rides, flaunting a Versace plate collection, and hanging out with the England cricket team. He also posted about his comfy travel outfit in a velour tracksuit and shared glimpses of his time with local musicians. Sheeran made special mention of meeting Armaan and the excitement of wrapping up a record with Savan. He also shared a picture of AR Rahman. The highlights also included a night out in Hyderabad, jamming with talented musicians, and a cheeky shot with Kev, who looked thrilled with his "bally’d up" style. A perfect blend of work and play! AR Rahman and Ed Sheeran Create Magic on Stage in Chennai, Perform ‘Shape of You’ X ‘Urvasi’ Remix (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran Jams With AR Rahman, Take Auto Rides, and More!

