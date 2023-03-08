While its being reported that Jon Bernthal is set to return as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, it looks like we might not see the return of fan favourites Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson in the Disney+ series. Known for playing Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively in the Netflix Daredevil series, Woll and Henson were major supporting characters of the show. This sure is come to as a disappointment to many fans. The status of their roles as of now remains unknown. Daredevil Born Again: Jon Bernthal’s Punisher AKA Frank Castle to Return For Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Marvel Show.

Check Out the Reports:

