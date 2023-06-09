Elon Musk’s new tweet has not gone well with Swifties. The business magnate has dropped shared a meme calling Taylor Swift as ‘Napoleon Dynamite in Drag’. He wrote, “Am TS fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they’re different people?” Check out his tweet below and some of the reactions from the singer’s fans. Elon Musk Is Worried About Taylor Swift’s Absence From Twitter, Says She ‘Hasn’t Posted Anything in 3 Months’.

Elon Musk’s Tweet

Am TS fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they’re different people? pic.twitter.com/GbXw2MCSbT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

'Snotty'

taylor’s gorgeous and talented and perfect and amazing and elon is disgusting and annoying and snotty and he probably smells like white people but!!! this was hilarious https://t.co/WwCsr3lSaF — angel (@angelllortizzz) June 9, 2023

'Annoying'

Elon Musk stop being annoying and obbsessing over Taylor Swift she's not gonna notice you 💀 https://t.co/04OEdaf8E9 — Adi⸆⸉ (Taylor's Version) (@taycolivia) June 9, 2023

Ahem

elon pls go tend to ur baby DU-139X# before even coming on this shitty app you wasted money on https://t.co/Nk0UWZrdM9 — madi (taylor’s version)🪩seeing niall😚 (@tommoscarolina) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)