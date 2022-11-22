Elton John’s concert at Dodgers Stadium marks the last of the US leg of the legend singer-musician’s farewell tour. The event streamed live on Disney+ and the viewers who tuned in to watch the show were in for a major surprise. Due to technical glitch, former President Donald Trump’s name showed up during the songs “Levon” and “Candle in the Wind”; it came up in the closed captions. This error left many in shock. Harry Styles Hit in the Eye With Candy During LA Concert, Incident Leaves Fans Furious.

Elton John US Concert

Disney+ Removes Donald Trump’s Closed Caption Reference From Elton John’s Concert After Technical Error https://t.co/afLKqwMYH5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 21, 2022

The Error

Disney will be firing someone. They snuck Donald Trump into the closed captioning of the Elton John Live concert for about 30 seconds and then started to delete it. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/rJu156hEG2 — Derek (@DMPicone) November 21, 2022

