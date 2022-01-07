Enola Homes 2 was announced in September 2021 with the original cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter returning to the roles. The team has finally wrapped the shooting of the film and a small clip from the sets has now surfaced online. In the video, Louis Partridge is seen dancing with Millie Bobby Brown as everyone watches them enjoy this sweet moment.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

The sequel to ENOLA HOLMES has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola’s next great adventure… pic.twitter.com/YKyyPxebwO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 7, 2022

