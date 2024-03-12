Eric Carmen, who was celebrated for his contributions to power pop music as the frontman of the Raspberries and later as a successful solo artist in the 1970s and '80s, passed away at 74. His influence on the music industry, particularly with catchy melodies and memorable hooks, cemented his status as an icon. While the exact date and cause of his death remain undisclosed, Carmen leaves behind a legacy of timeless hits that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. No Young Kook Dies at 74, Korean Actor Was Best Known for Live Your Own Life K-drama.

Eric Carmen No More

