Hold on to your popcorn, folks! The 2024 Razzie Awards nominees are out, and it's like the Hollywood walk of shame. The Golden Raspberry Foundation has unleashed its list, covering everything from Worst Picture to Worst Director. It's the time of year when Tinseltown gathers to celebrate the not-so-finest in cinema – because nothing says achievement like being crowned the worst, right? Razzie Awards 2023 Nominations: From Blonde for Worst Picture to Jared Leto for Worst Actor, Here’s Looking at the Complete List of Nominees.
Rizzie Award Nomination 2024:
EXPEND4BLES leads 2024 Razzie Awards with 7 nominations mvs :
• Worst Picture
• Worst Supporting Actress - Megan Fox
• Worst Supporting Actor - Sylvester Stallone
• Worst Screen Couple
• Worst Sequel
• Worst Director - Scott Waugh
• Worst Screenplay pic.twitter.com/RvghWkxYxt
— mupi (@moviemenfes) January 22, 2024
Check Out The Video Here:
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to
the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)
in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)