Hold on to your popcorn, folks! The 2024 Razzie Awards nominees are out, and it's like the Hollywood walk of shame. The Golden Raspberry Foundation has unleashed its list, covering everything from Worst Picture to Worst Director. It's the time of year when Tinseltown gathers to celebrate the not-so-finest in cinema – because nothing says achievement like being crowned the worst, right? Razzie Awards 2023 Nominations: From Blonde for Worst Picture to Jared Leto for Worst Actor, Here’s Looking at the Complete List of Nominees.

Rizzie Award Nomination 2024:

EXPEND4BLES leads 2024 Razzie Awards with 7 nominations mvs : • Worst Picture • Worst Supporting Actress - Megan Fox • Worst Supporting Actor - Sylvester Stallone • Worst Screen Couple • Worst Sequel • Worst Director - Scott Waugh • Worst Screenplay pic.twitter.com/RvghWkxYxt — mupi (@moviemenfes) January 22, 2024

Check Out The Video Here:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to

the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)

in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

