The Razzies or The Razzie Awards nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category, and received backlash for nominating a 11 year old girl in this category. The co-founder John Wilson then released a statement apologising for this decision and said they never meant to "bury anyone's career". Oscar Nominations 2023: From RRR's Naatu Naatu Song to Everything Everywhere All at Once, Check Out Full List of Nominees of 95th Academy Awards.

View Full Statement Here:

The Razzies have released a statement following extreme backlash for nominating 12 year old Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category. pic.twitter.com/OZRIZY66TD — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 25, 2023

