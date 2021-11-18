Marvel Studios took to Twitter to introduce a new poster of Harry Styles' character from their recently released film, Eternals. Styles is seen in a bonus post-credit scene where his character, Eros and Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) appear before Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who are left confused and need assistance after Arishem the Judge (David Kaye) takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to reckon for their actions.

Check Out The Photo Below:

Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox 🤯 Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @Harry_Styles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! ⭐️🦊https://t.co/RilTsyHqQJ pic.twitter.com/LiXnXKjGeS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2021

