Eternal share price (NSE: ETERNAL) witnessed a positive start on May 2, with its share price rising by 0.93% to trade at INR 234.69 as of 9:29 AM IST. The stock gained INR 2.17 from the previous close, reflecting bullish sentiment in early trade. Investors are closely watching the counter for further momentum. Market analysts suggest tracking volume and upcoming earnings announcements for cues on future performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 02, 2025: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Eternal Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Eternal Share Price Today

Eternal Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

