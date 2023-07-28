After a whole bunch of rumours and speculation going around, Ethan Slater's wife, Lilly Jay, has finally opened up about her husband's rumoured relationship with Ariana Grande. Talking to Page Six, Jay threw shade at Grande's way calling her "not a girl's girl" and saying that her family is just "collateral damage." Recently Slater filed for a divorce from Jay as the rumours between his and Grande's rumoured relationship started flaring up. Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife Lilly Jay Amidst Romance Rumours With Ariana Grande.

Check Out Lilly Jay's Comments:

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, breaks silence following the news that Ariana Grande and Slater are dating: “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.” 🔗: https://t.co/CMBHqHw1HW pic.twitter.com/XHDaKRIct0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2023

