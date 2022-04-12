Six seconds of the movie’s 142-minute runtime where references to gay relationships have been made have been removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 in China. The dialogue lines “because I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” were cut from The Secrets of Dumbledore release after request.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Removed in China, Warner Bros. Says the ‘Spirit of the Film Remains’ https://t.co/haCLNgzEkK — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2022

