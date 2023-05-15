Fast X has gotten its red carpet premiere in Rome and will soon have its full soundtrack as well titled "Angel Part 1". On top of that the final trailer for the film has released which gives a few new glimpses into the film. Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa have will have a face to face showdown, Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez have a thrilling fight scene, and Jason Statham is seen swinging into action guns blazing, so fans can look forward to those scenes and more. Fast X: Vin Diesel Brings His Speaker and Previews ‘Angel Part 1’ Soundtrack at Red Carpet Premiere in Rome.

Watch Fast X Final Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)