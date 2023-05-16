The new batch of reactions for Fast X are in and it looks like Vin Diesel and team have a fun ride on their hands. With the movie being called "ridiculously entertaining" and "better than F9," reactions are also saying that Jason Momoa was a "scene stealer" with the movie having a few "eye rolling moments." Here are some of the reactions to Fast X. Fast X Review: Early Reactions Call Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Actioner an 'Entertaining Blockbuster'!

Ridiculously Entertaining!

#FastX is everything you expect it to be. It is funny, action packed and ridiculously entertaining. Some moments will leave your jaw on the floor. Jason Momoa is a scene stealer and easily the one of the most menacing and memorable villains of this franchise. Review Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/glqLBJKCco — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 16, 2023

High-Octane Blast!

#FastX: Big. Loud. Dumb. A High-Octane blast that recaptures the series peak. The po-faced ridiculousness is wielded as a holy weapon, propelled by a relentless momentum. Faces old and new shine, the set pieces sizzle, and a doozy of a cliffhanger seals the deal. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/uFJZnzPd1z — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) May 16, 2023

An Improvement!

#Fastx Is thankfully an improvement over 9. The nonsense stunts & action feel fun again. Jason Momoa literally SLAYED💅🏻 loved the refreshing new take on a F&F villain. That said this family is TOO BIG & its plot is overstuffed with a few reveals that will make eyes roll🙄. pic.twitter.com/WO9BadMt31 — Cris Parker🍿 (@3CFilmss) May 16, 2023

Hilarious!

#FastX might be the most hilarious movie I’ve ever seen. It’s everything I wanted it to be. I just love spending time with this family. Jason Mamoa looks like he’s never had more fun than in this role, John Cena was a highlight & this is a big setup for the next one! pic.twitter.com/PZXIhqA7NP — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 16, 2023

Entertaining Villain!

#FastX is on cruise control with ridiculous stunts and logic defying action. Yes, I rolled my eyes multiple times 🙄🤦🏿‍♂️ but thankfully Jason Momoa was the saving grace as an entertaining villain. Sucks that certain cameos were spoiled. But hey... It's better than Fast 9. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OiR2QVhDFb — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)