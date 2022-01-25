David Fincher’s anarchist 1999 film Fight Club still remains iconic even after 23 years of its release. We all remember the tragic end that this mind-blowing film had. The Narrator (Edward Norton) kills his split personality Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). Post winning, he watches a city skyline blow up with his love interest Marla (Helena Bonham Carter) by his side. The scene still remains one of the best masterpieces ever made in cinema history. However, China has quite a different take on it.

The film was released in China and the end was edited to please “the man,” a.k.a. Chinese president Xi Jinping. Fight Club has an entirely different ending. In the new version of the film, the explosion sequence has been removed. It is ambiguous whether the new ending was altered due to self-censorship or by government order.

Take A Look At The New Ending Video Below:

Take A Look At The Original Ending Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)