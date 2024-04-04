The upcoming Apple Original Movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, directed by Greg Berlanti, has been titled Fly Me to the Moon. A video was released where Johansson was seen face-timing Tatum and they two say that the trailer will be released on Monday. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s space race, the film is scheduled for release on July 12. While the storyline has been mostly kept under wraps, the script was penned by Rose Gilroy based on the story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn. Is Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Picture of 'Actress' Seen Sitting On a Rickshaw!.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's Video

The countdown is on. New trailer launches Monday for #FlyMeToTheMoon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum – exclusively in theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/69KhtbtLsL — Fly Me to The Moon (@FlyMeMovie) April 4, 2024

