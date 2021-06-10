Free Guy's new trailer is quite ridiculous but is also quite fascinating. Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer come together on an in-game ride. he decides to be a great guy rather than a good guy but then God is a troll. It is directed by Shawn Levy. Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters on August 13, 2021.

Check out the new trailer of Free Guy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)