Sequel to Bill Murray's iconic supernatural movies Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), Ghostbusters Afterlife is all set to release in India. The fantasy film will be out in Indian theatres on November 19, 2021. Helmed by Jason Reitman, the movie revolves around a single mom and her two kids.

Check It Out:

NEW FILM IN 'GHOSTBUSTERS' FRANCHISE... Here comes the next chapter in the #Ghostbusters universe... #Sony Pictures Entertainment India to release #Ghostbusters: #Afterlife in *Indian* cinemas on 19 Nov 2021. pic.twitter.com/70VPF5VrFh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)