Gisele Bundchen firmly refutes recent rumours suggesting infidelity during her marriage to Tom Brady, emphasising that any connection with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente only emerged post-divorce. Bundchen talks about her relationship with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2022 after being married for 13 years. In an interview with The New York Times, the Brazilian fashion model addressed the speculation head-on, declaring, 'That is a lie,' in response to inquiries regarding an alleged affair with Valente. Gisele Bundchen Opens Up About Battling Suicidal Thoughts During Her Modelling Career.

Gisele Bundchen Refutes Dating Rumour

