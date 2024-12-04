Gisele Bundchen is expecting her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who she started dating in June 2023. The couple was recently spotted on a romantic beach getaway in Costa Rica, where they were photographed sharing a kiss. Gisele, who has two children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady, is now expecting her third child. She wore a black bikini and white lace top, while Joaquim dressed in an olive green T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops. Gisele Bundchen Pregnant Again: Supermodel Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Kissing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

