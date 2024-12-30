Some records in the NFL (National Football League) are unthinkable considering its difficulties and volume. But two of the best in the sport – Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are now number two and one respectively in the Sacks stat with the latter surpassing the seven-time Super Bowl winner very recently. Rodgers now has 566 sacks, one more than Tom Brady. A sack occurs when a defensive player tackles the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage. Rodgers achieved the feat during the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets NFL 2024-25 match where the Bills registered a 40-14 win and secured the top spot in the AFC East division. Lamar Jackson Records Most Rushing Yards By Quarterback in NFL History, Surpasses Michael Vuck's Record During Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Christmas Day 2024 Game.

Aaron Rodgers Surpasses Tom Brady's Feat for Most Sacks in NFL History

"Rodgers — now sacked the most of any quarterback in NFL history... You've gotta be pretty good to have that record." - Jim Nantz as Aaron Rodgers passes Tom Brady in the NFL record book pic.twitter.com/QkITUJBLeK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2024

