With only a few months away from release, Rian Johnson showcased a new clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Featuring Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson - the clip saw them receiving an invite to the cruise of Edward Norton's Miles Bron, but here's the catch, they will have to solve his murder as well. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releases on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery Teaser: Daniel Craig As Detective Benoit Blanc Tries to Solve a Murder Case (Watch Video).

Check Out the Clip:

