The highly talked about romcom starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney has wrapped filming, and the movie has officially received the title of Anyone But You. The film was revealed to be R-Rated at CinemaCon 2023, and also had a bit of its footage shown off which saw the stars of the film get intimate with each other. Sydney Sweeney in Sexy White Bikini and a Shirtless Glen Powell Raise Hotness in These Viral BTS Pics From 'Anyone But You' Shoot.

Check Out the Details About Anyone But You:

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated rom com is titled ‘ANYONE BUT YOU’. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/O94ubCaqK8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

The first teaser for ‘ANYONE BUT YOU’ showed Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney having both intimate moments but also roasting eachother. They also do a Titanic moment but Sweeney’s character falls off. #CinemaCon Full description below… https://t.co/GKlg6nYi43 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)