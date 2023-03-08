Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were spotted on set of their upcoming rom-com which is titled Anyone But You. The stars looked hot as they basked in the sun on the beach with their remaining co-stars. Glen could be seen shirtless while Sydney wore a gorgeous white bikini. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell on the Set of Sony's Untitled Rom-Com.

Glen and Sydney Spotted Shooting Anyone But You

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on set of their upcoming rom-com.🎬 pic.twitter.com/fR1E4rKhNn — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sydney sweeney squad (@sweeneysupdates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

