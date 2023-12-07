Godzilla Minus One is winning hearts! As per reports, the Godzilla film has surpassed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on IMDb to become the highest-rated film of 2023. This news comes amidst makers of Godzilla Minus One increased the screen counts of the film, owing to tremendous love from fans. Many online users are also celebrating Godzilla's victory, with some even saying 'Japan finally defeats USA.' IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2023: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Tops the Chart; Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Flash Also Part of the List.

Godzilla Minus One Beats Oppenheimer:

Japan to USA : “We see your OPPENHEIMER, and we raise you a GODZILLA MINUS ONE” — Satheesh Raj (@satheeshraj88) December 7, 2023

'Revisionist History'

Seems like revisionist history Japan beating Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/5a6lqgDDco — Duke of Raoul (@GentleGiantM2S) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)