Following the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016, Toho has unveiled the teaser for its first Godzilla film since then. Titled Godzilla: Minus One, the film will be directed by Takashi Yamazaki and will take us to a post-war Japan as the King of the Monsters emerges and starts causing havoc. The film is set to release on November 3 in Japan which will be followed by a United States release on December 1, 2023. The film lands on the 69th anniversary of the iconic monster. Godzilla x Kong – The New Empire: Adam Wingard’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 15, 2024 (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch the Teaser:

A new terror rises. #GodzillaMinusOne Only in theaters December 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/2gM4JluQCU — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)