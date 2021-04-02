Godzilla Vs Kong looks unstoppable at the Indian box office despite the COVID-19 scare and restrictions in most part of the country. The Hollywood flick managed to rake in Rs 2.15 crore on the second Thursday and after the 8 days of release in India, it did a total of Rs 40 Crore business beating the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 84 and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Trade Analyst took to Twitter to share the official BO numbers of Godzilla Vs Kong.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

#GodzillaVsKong collects 72.27% of revenue from *extended* weekend... Weekdays revenue: 27.73%... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi], Tue 2.73 cr, Wed 2.29 cr, Thu 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 40.07 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. pic.twitter.com/wEsJZmMP7O— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2021

