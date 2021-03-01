In a surprise win, Andra Day won the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her act in the film, The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Check Out The Win Announcement:

Congratulations to Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (@USvsBillie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0GqLiftZih — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

