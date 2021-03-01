Golden Globes 2021 has been quite emotional and the reason being Chadwick Boseman won his first Golden Globe trophy posthumously. The actor's demise rocked the entire world.. He won the Best Actor In A Motion Picture Drama for MA Rainey's Black Bottom last evening. What's even more heart-wrenching was his wife Taylor Simone Ledward's acceptance speech. It was tearful, emotional, and heartbreaking.

Check out her tearful acceptance speech here...

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone delivers an emotional acceptance speech for his win for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cmqtb0Up8e — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2021

