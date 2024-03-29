Just months after her release from prison, author Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, as per People. "We're going through a separation," Blanchard wrote on her private Facebook account. "I've moved in with my parents," she added. For the unaware, Blanchard served eight years for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder. Jennifer Leak Dies at 76; Soap Star Passes Away Following Neurological Disorder Diagnosis.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation from Husband

