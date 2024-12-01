Rupert Grint, the actor known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been ordered to pay USD 2.3 million after losing a long-running dispute with the UK tax authorities. The issue arose from Grint’s tax filings for the 2011-2012 financial year, which were investigated by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The tax agency said Grint made a mistake by calling about USD 5.7 million from Harry Potter earnings like DVD sales, TV rights, and streaming - a capital asset. This would have meant paying less tax on that money. ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Rupert Grint and Afshan Azad Reunite 19 Years After Their Yule Ball Date; Actress Says ‘He’s Still Not Asked Me To Dance’ (View Pics).

Rupert Grint Loses Tax Battle, Ordered To Pay USD 2.3 Million to UK Authorities

