If you happen to be a potterhead, then this news might make you feel the happiest right now. Well, as reportedly, Warner Bros is working on a live-action movie titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starring the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as leads Excited, if this news is true?. Daniel Radcliffe Shares Why He Will Not Star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Cast:

BREAKING: Warner Bros. is currently working on a live-action "#HarryPotter and the Cursed Child" with all 3 stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to return to their roles. pic.twitter.com/xAxxJD5rCX — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)